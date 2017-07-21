Quintero brothers change pleas

PASCO- 25-year old Nathan Quintero and 19-year old Jaden Quintero changed their pleas Friday morning from not guilty to guilty.

Nathan Quintero took a deal and plead guilty to first degree manslaughter even though he still claimed the shooting was in self defense. Nathan could face up to 16 years and two months in prison to life for the murder of George Thacker.

By pleading guilty, Quintero gives up the right to a trial. His sentencing is scheduled for early August.

The younger brother, Jaden Quintero, pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance. He admitted to hiding his older brother after the shooting. Jaden also admitted to knowing about the warrant for Nathan's arrest.

This charge normally calls for a 364 day sentence but since Jaden has already been in jail for almost two years, the court gave him credit for the time he's already served.

The judge said Jaden could be released Friday.