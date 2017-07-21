Yakima Woman Recounts Eight Days Wandering Naches Forest

It's been nearly a month since a 20-year-old Yakima woman survived eight days without food or water in the Naches National Forest.

Kaylynn Johnson is still recovering from the motorcycle crash with a family friend near the little Naches campground on June 23rd.

"They're actually healing up pretty good, this one was the worst one out of all of them. Bunch of scrapes," Kaylynn explains as she points out the scabs on both of her legs.

Johnson would spend more than a week wandering in the forest, trying to find help.

"I was pretty surprised on how long I survived out there," Johnson said.

She was found eight days later near the pacific crest trail, 21 miles away from the crash site. Kaylynn says she drank water from the river bit had nothing to eat.

"Maybe after like three days my stomach did not crave for food anymore. So after three days my stomach stopped growling," Johnson said.

So what kept her going? Singing Carrie Underwood's hit song, Jesus Take The Wheel, over and over.

Looking back, Kaylynn realizes there are things she could have done differently.

"I would have followed the stream down instead of up," Johnson said.

Despite all she's been through, Kaylynn is more resilient than ever. She went back to the mountains the same week she was found but will never forget what she went through.

"I'm just thankful to be home and I had to get my nails done because of the Seattle Seahawks," Johnson said while laughing.