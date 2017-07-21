City leaders discuss making Camp Hope a long-term solutionPosted: Updated:
City leaders discuss making Camp Hope a long-term solution
YAKIMA, WA - Homeless camp, Camp Hope in Yakima, opened four months ago. The camp was supposed to be temporary and close in November, but now the Yakima City Council, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the camp are discussing the possibility of making it a long-term solution. "We are trying to get ahead of the curve, we are trying to be proactive and not wait until October to think about winter, so that is why we want to start that conversation now," said...
Yakima Woman Recounts Eight Days Wandering Naches Forest
Kaylynn Johnson is still recovering from the motorcycle crash with a family friend near the little Naches campground on June 23rd.
Quintero brothers change pleas
PASCO- 25-year old Nathan Quintero and 19-year old Jaden Quintero changed their pleas Friday morning from not guilty to guilty. Nathan Quintero took a deal and plead guilty to first degree manslaughter even though he still claimed the shooting was in self defense. Nathan could face up to 16 years and two months in prison to life for the murder of George Thacker. By pleading guilty, Quintero gives up the right to a trial. His sentencing is scheduled for early Au...
Fire near Yakima Training Center burns 50 square miles
A large wildfire is burning amid the grass and sagebrush of the military's Yakima Training Center in Washington state.
Yakima preschool program for low-income families
It's the middle of summer, but a preschool program in Yakima is already gearing up for the new school year.
Where is Sassy? Liberty Bottleworks is handing out free water bottles - with a catch
This summer, Union Gap bottle company Liberty Bottleworks is asking "where's Sassy?" as part of a new campaign.
Yakima woman faces charges for rape of a 13-year-old boy
Court documents reveal disturbing details on a rape case in Yakima.
FBI investigating after finding body in Toppenish
Police say a 23-year-old man was found fatally shot at a home southeast of Yakima.
Woman dies after accident Tuesday morning in Yakima
Washington State Patrol says the 40-year-old woman involved in a serious accident in Yakima earlier this week has died.
Fake money circulating locally: how you can spot a counterfeit bill
Police in the Yakima Valley are spreading the word on social media about fake $100 bills that are circulating in the area.
