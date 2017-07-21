City leaders discuss making Camp Hope a long-term solution

YAKIMA, WA - Homeless camp, Camp Hope in Yakima, opened four months ago. The camp was supposed to be temporary and close in November, but now the Yakima City Council, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the camp are discussing the possibility of making it a long-term solution.

"We are trying to get ahead of the curve, we are trying to be proactive and not wait until October to think about winter, so that is why we want to start that conversation now," said Andy Ferguson, Executive Director of Transform Yakima Together, the group in charge of the camp.

Ferguson says that changes need to be made in order for this to be a viable option.

"We do not have running water or sewer capacity on the property," said Ferguson. "If we are going to stay here on the property, that would be a big help to make the life here better for our staff and our residents."

Camp Hope opened in March and has room for 50 people, so far they have helped more than 200.

"We have had at least a dozen people move on to get permanent housing," said Ferguson. "we have had 15 people who have moved on and gotten jobs."

Ferguson says it would be ideal to open a permanent facility.

"As we have all seen, getting a permanent is a long process getting the zoning changes and the neighborhood approval, it is not an easy hill to climb," said Ferguson.

Funds for the camp come to an end in November. Until then, city leaders and the camp will continue to work towards a solution.

