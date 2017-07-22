Kadlec patient shocked after being charged for a room fee

RICHLAND, WA -- A Richland woman is in shock, over how much a Kadlec clinic billed her for a routine doctor visit. Jaclyn Selesky spoke with her and sheds some light about an additional fee that people might not be aware of when they go in for care.

"The hospital output clinic visit is $165," said Kathy Barney, Kadlec patient.

Barney had no idea why she was billed an additional $165 on top of the doctor's fee, and her insurance doesn't cover it.

"All of that is out of pocket," said Barney.

It turns out, a facility fee is not uncommon. With the way healthcare is moving, more providers are being employed by health care systems instead of a stand alone medical facility. They operate under a hospital's banner and they charge patients the additional fee to pay for things from medical equipment to electricity.

There are signs posted in the waiting room to let you know, however it's not a flat fee. It's based on each individual situation. To avoid any unpleasant surprises, make sure to call the clinic or the billing department.