Extra patrols on the river for Water Follies

TRI-CITIES, WA -- Water Follies is less than a week away. You might be going just to watch the races, but there will be some other boats out there that may catch your eye.

Before you start your engines, there's a few things to be mindful of before going out on the water. This time next week, hundreds of people will be on the Columbia for Water Follies. While deputies are always out looking for boaters under the influence, this week they're adding more patrols on the water to find offenders.

"You'll see our boats, Franklin county's boats on the water, you'll also see the Coast Guard out there as well," said Deputy JP Benitez, Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Although a DUI and a BUI sound the same, one small letter means a big difference.

"One beer on the water is usually equivalent to three beers on land," said Benitez.

Overall, the amount of BUIs have gone down, but there's an increase during events like Water Follies.

"It's just the atmosphere," said Benitez. "Folks like to have fun, they like to party, which is what being out here is all about."

All he asks if for you to have fun safely, responsibly and most importantly, don't drink and boat.

Boating under the influence can land you a $5,000 fine or up to a year in jail.