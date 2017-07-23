Walla Walla General Hospital's emergency room closes tonight for good

WALLA WALLA, WA -- Walla Walla General Hospital is emptying out as it prepares to officially close its doors tomorrow. The hospital has been working to transfer patients to other area hospitals for about a week now. We spoke with a former patient who says the community is already seeing the ripple effects from this closure.

"I don't know if people are really grasping what it's going to do to us," said Felicia Peterson, former patient.

Patients and employees from the Walla Walla hospital are in a state of limbo.

"I'm losing my primary care giver, I'm losing my cardiologist, my Sleep Apnea doctor," said Peterson.

Adventist Health announced the closure on June 19th. A little more than a month later, the city of Walla Walla is left with just one emergency room. Stacie Phillips works at St. Mary Medical Center and tells us, they're filling up, and fast.

"Our ER is busy all the time anyway, let alone adding a whole other hospital's patients," said Phillips.

The hospital had a $16 million remodel just four years ago. As for what's going to happen to the building, a hospital representative tells us they're focusing on transferring patients and helping employees find jobs elsewhere. Walla Walla General Hospital's ER will be taking patients until 11:30 tonight.