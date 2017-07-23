Pasco heroin bust

PASCO- Pasco Police said they got lucky with a drug bust on Saturday.

They arrested Alvaro Espinosa-Cortez after finding him asleep in a running car holding a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth.

Inside his car they also found a gun which he wasn't legally allowed to possess.and materials that tested positive for both heroin and meth.

He was booked into Franklin County Jail for an investigative hold for possessing the pistol illegally. His car was impounded for a search warrant. The search was approved and it turned up materials that tested positively for heroin and meth. So much heroin that Officers added Possession With Intent to Deliver to Espinoza-Cortes' docket.

Espinosa-Cortez is now in the Franklin County Jail.