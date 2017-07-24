Driver suffers minor injuries after crash on Columbia Center Boulevard

KENNEWICK-

A man involved in the crash on Columbia Center and Deschutes Ave Sunday has been charged with a DUI and is in jail.

The driver of the pictured red SUV failed to yield while making a left turn onto Deschutes. The woman was struck by a white truck that was southbound with a green light. The SUV rolled and the Kennewick Fire Department had to cut the roof off the vehicle to extract the driver.

The driver was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn. The driver of the truck was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.