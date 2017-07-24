Department of Natural Resources investigating The Sheep Fire

SELAH, WA - Firefighters are working to contain The Sheep Fire in Selah.

Crews responded to the area of Sheep Company Road and Fire Lane just around 11:45 Sunday night. So far the second alarm brush fire has burned about 1,500 acres.

Firefighters issued level three evacuations for about 40 homes in the area, but have lowered that to level one.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.

Acting Captain Andrew Wrangler with the Selah Fire Department says this area burns at least once a year because of the recreation in the area. He tells us if you're planning on going out and burning recreationally you should bring something to put the fire out.