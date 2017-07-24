Sheep Fire in Selah now 75% contained

UPDATE 7/25:

SELAH, WA - Firefighters are hoping to have The Sheep Fire in Selah fully contained by Tuesday afternoon.

It started near Sheep Company Road and Fire Lane just before midnight Sunday. Since then, it's burned almost 1,771 acres, it's 75% contained.

Firefighters managed to hold their containment lines Monday despite the steep and rugged land.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating what started the blaze.

---------------------------

UPDATE:

SELAH, WA - The Sheep Fire, which was reported at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday July 23 has burned approximately 1500 acres and is 20% contained. No injuries have been reported.

The Selah Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the LT Murray State Wildlife area near Sheep Company Road. Upon arrival emergency responders observed active fire behavior fueled by grass and brush with 10 mile per hour wind pushing the fire to the south. Early morning hours saw the winds calm which aided in the successful construction of hand and dozer line that curtailed the spread of the fire keeping it north of Huntzinger Road and east of Sheep Company Road.

20 to 30 homes were initially threatened and residents were advised to evacuate. No homes were damaged; residents have returned to their homes and evacuation levels are now level 1.

Sheep Company Road is currently open for fire traffic and local access only.

Command of the fire was transferred to Southeast Washington Type 3 Incident Command Team 1 lead by Lonnie Click at 8:00 a.m. on Monday July 24, 2017.

Today’s objective will be the construction of additional containment line and improving existing line while providing for firefighter and public safety. Weather is forecasted to continue to be warm and dry with temperatures in the mid to high 80’s and relative humidity expected to be near 20%.

There is currently 1 – 20 person hand crew, 2 Strike Teams of engines plus 4 additional engines, 2 Strike Team Leaders, 2 Bull Dozers, 1 Type 2 Helicopter and 2 miscellaneous overhead assigned to the fire.

Additional resources ordered are 2 Hand Crews, 4 Strike Teams of Engines, 1 Helicopter, 2 Bull Dozers, 3 Water Tenders as well as additional miscellaneous overhead.

Conditions are extremely dry and fire danger is high throughout Washington State. Please consider your actions carefully and refrain from any activity that can spark a wildland fire.

------------------------------------------

SELAH, WA - Firefighters are working to contain The Sheep Fire in Selah.

Crews responded to the area of Sheep Company Road and Fire Lane just around 11:45 Sunday night. So far the second alarm brush fire has burned about 1,500 acres.

Firefighters issued level three evacuations for about 40 homes in the area, but have lowered that to level one.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.

Acting Captain Andrew Wrangler with the Selah Fire Department says this area burns at least once a year because of the recreation in the area. He tells us if you're planning on going out and burning recreationally you should bring something to put the fire out.