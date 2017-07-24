Sheep Fire in Selah now 75% containedPosted: Updated:
Ellensburg Police find card skimmer on gas pump
Ellensburg Police are warning you to keep an eye on your bank accounts after finding a credit card skimmer on a gas pump.More >>
Yakima Police looking for hit and run victim
Right now, Yakima Police are asking for your help finding a victim involved in a hit and run.More >>
Sheep Fire in Selah now 75% contained
Firefighters are hoping to have The Sheep Fire in Selah fully contained by Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Small food producers asked to comply with new food safety rules
Starting in September, small food producers will need to comply to new federal food safety rules as part of FSMA, the Food Safety Modernization Act.More >>
Grandview officers searching for suspects in shots fired incident
On Sunday, July 23, at 11:37 p.m., Grandview officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Birch Street on a shots fired call.More >>
City council action backs construction of affordable housing
Four new single-family residential units are planned for the city of Yakima after the City Council unanimously approved contracts on Tuesday, July 18th with Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity.More >>
Injured hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail
On Sunday 7/23/2017, an injured hiker from Snohomish was rescued by helicopter from the Pacific Crest Trail near Chikamin Peak, 25 miles northwest of Cle Elum.More >>
Fires shut down part of Greenway in Yakima
Yakima Police have a person of interest in custody after a few fires near the Greenway in Yakima.More >>
Firefighters work over the weekend to contain The 400 Fire
Firefighters are hoping to fully contain The 400 Fire burning in Yakima soon.More >>
Driver suffers minor injuries after crash on Columbia Center Boulevard
KENNEWICK- A man involved in the crash on Columbia Center and Deschutes Ave Sunday has been charged with a DUI and is in jail. The driver of the pictured red SUV failed to yield while making a left turn onto Deschutes. The woman was struck by a white truck that was southbound with a green light. The SUV rolled and the Kennewick Fire Department had to cut the roof off the vehicle to extract the driver. The driver was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries. ...More >>
