Man hit by train dies at hospital; was sitting on tracks when hit

7-24-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The man hit by a train this morning has died.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. Monday morning, 30-year-old Travis Lepoidevin was struck by a train near Edison Street and Metaline Avenue in Kennewick. He had been sitting on the tracks when he was struck and did not respond to audible signals from the train prior to the collision.

The BNSF train was headed east and hauling approximately 60 freight cars.

Lepoidevin was transported by medics to Trios Medical Center in Kennewick, where he later passed away as a result of his injuries.

----------------------------

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police tell NBC Right Now a train hit a person just before 5:00 Monday morning. Medics took the man to Trios in serious condition but think he could be taken to Harborview Medical Center later.

Witnesses tell NBC Right Now they saw a lot of police and ambulance lights and saw medics taking the man to the hospital.

Kennewick Police and BNSF is investigating the accident.

Edison Street is back open.

----------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning train accident. Police say it happened around 5:00 Monday morning.

Officers posted on Facebook saying there is a serious injury.

Right now, Edison street is closed just north of Kamiakin High School.

This is a developing story.