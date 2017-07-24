Man taken to hospital after being hit by a train

UPDATE: Kennewick Police tell NBC Right Now a train hit a person just before 5:00 Monday morning. Medics took the man to Trios in serious condition but think he could be taken to Harborview Medical Center later.

Witnesses tell NBC Right Now they saw a lot of police and ambulance lights and saw medics taking the man to the hospital.

Kennewick Police and BNSF is investigating the accident.

Edison Street is back open.

----------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning train accident. Police say it happened around 5:00 Monday morning.

Officers posted on Facebook saying there is a serious injury.

Right now, Edison street is closed just north of Kamiakin High School.

This is a developing story.