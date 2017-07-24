Man taken to hospital after being hit by a trainPosted: Updated:
Fire dangers demonstration
Police arrest man after burglary
A man is facing burglary charges after breaking into a home in Pasco.More >>
Man arrested after running from police
A felon is sitting in the Yakima County Jail after using a scanner for months to avoid being caught.More >>
Driver suffers minor injuries after crash on Columbia Center Boulevard
KENNEWICK- A man involved in the crash on Columbia Center and Deschutes Ave Sunday has been charged with a DUI and is in jail. The driver of the pictured red SUV failed to yield while making a left turn onto Deschutes. The woman was struck by a white truck that was southbound with a green light. The SUV rolled and the Kennewick Fire Department had to cut the roof off the vehicle to extract the driver. The driver was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries. ...More >>
Man taken to hospital after being hit by a train
Kennewick Police tell NBC Right Now a train hit a person just before 5:00 Monday morning.More >>
Pasco heroin bust
PASCO- Pasco Police said they got lucky with a drug bust on Saturday. They arrested Alvaro Espinosa-Cortez after finding him asleep in a running car.holding a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth. Inside his car they also found a gun which he wasn't legally allowed to possess.and materials that tested positive for both heroin and meth. He was booked into Franklin County Jail for an investigative hold for possessing the pistol illegally. His car was impounded for ...More >>
Walla Walla General Hospital's emergency room closes tonight for good
Walla Walla General Hospital is emptying out as it prepares to officially close its doors tomorrow.More >>
Extra patrols on the river for Water Follies
Water Follies is less than a week away. You might be going just to watch the races, but there will be some other boats out there that may catch your eye.More >>
Transferring Patients-Walla Walla
