Man arrested after running from police

YAKIMA, WA - A felon is sitting in the Yakima County Jail after using a scanner for months to avoid being caught.

Officers spotted Jonathan Vargas in Union Gap Friday. When they tried to pull him over he took off. Vargas crashed into a tree and ended up forcing his way inside a nearby home.

It took police and SWAT about four hours to convince him to come out and surrender.

He's now facing charges for hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and residential burglary.