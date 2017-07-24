Man arrested after running from police

Man arrested after running from policePosted: Updated:
Fires shut down part of Greenway in Yakima
Yakima Police have a person of interest in custody after a few fires near the Greenway in Yakima.More >>
Firefighters work over the weekend to contain The 400 Fire
Firefighters are hoping to fully contain The 400 Fire burning in Yakima soon.More >>
Driver suffers minor injuries after crash on Columbia Center Boulevard
KENNEWICK- A man involved in the crash on Columbia Center and Deschutes Ave Sunday has been charged with a DUI and is in jail. The driver of the pictured red SUV failed to yield while making a left turn onto Deschutes. The woman was struck by a white truck that was southbound with a green light. The SUV rolled and the Kennewick Fire Department had to cut the roof off the vehicle to extract the driver. The driver was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries. ...More >>
Department of Natural Resources investigating The Sheep Fire
Firefighters are working to contain The Sheep Fire in Selah.More >>
Pasco heroin bust
PASCO- Pasco Police said they got lucky with a drug bust on Saturday. They arrested Alvaro Espinosa-Cortez after finding him asleep in a running car.holding a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth. Inside his car they also found a gun which he wasn't legally allowed to possess.and materials that tested positive for both heroin and meth. He was booked into Franklin County Jail for an investigative hold for possessing the pistol illegally. His car was impounded for ...More >>
City leaders discuss making Camp Hope a long-term solution
City leaders discuss making Camp Hope a long-term solutionYAKIMA, WA - Homeless camp, Camp Hope in Yakima, opened four months ago. The camp was supposed to be temporary and close in November, but now the Yakima City Council, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the camp are discussing the possibility of making it a long-term solution. "We are trying to get ahead of the curve, we are trying to be proactive and not wait until October to think about winter, so that is why we want to start that conversation now," said...More >>YAKIMA, WA - Homeless camp, Camp Hope in Yakima, opened four months ago. The camp was supposed to be temporary and close in November, but now the Yakima City Council, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the camp are discussing the possibility of making it a long-term solution. "We are trying to get ahead of the curve, we are trying to be proactive and not wait until October to think about winter, so that is why we want to start that conversation now," said...More >>
Yakima Woman Recounts Eight Days Wandering Naches Forest
Kaylynn Johnson is still recovering from the motorcycle crash with a family friend near the little Naches campground on June 23rd.More >>
Yakima preschool program for low-income families
It's the middle of summer, but a preschool program in Yakima is already gearing up for the new school year.More >>
Where is Sassy? Liberty Bottleworks is handing out free water bottles - with a catch
This summer, Union Gap bottle company Liberty Bottleworks is asking "where's Sassy?" as part of a new campaign.More >>
Yakima woman faces charges for rape of a 13-year-old boy
Court documents reveal disturbing details on a rape case in Yakima.More >>
