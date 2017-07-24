Police arrest man after burglary

PASCO, WA - A man is facing burglary charges after breaking into a home in Pasco.

The homeowner called police around 9:30 Sunday morning, saying he heard a noise in his garage on the 4800 block of west Nixon. The man went to see what the noise was and found 22-year-old Josiah Brown going through their things.

The homeowner detained brown until police arrived and arrested him.

PPD thinks brown got in through an unlocked back door.