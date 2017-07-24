Fires shut down part of Greenway in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police have a person of interest in custody after a few fires near the Greenway in Yakima. Firefighters say it started just before 5:00 Monday morning. It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

Police had to evacuate many homeless people in the area and shut down the Greenway.

We don't know how much damaged the flames caused. Right now, firefighters are mopping up and watching for hot spots.

Firefighters say the Greenway will open up shortly.