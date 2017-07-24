Injured hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - On Sunday 7/23/2017, an injured hiker from Snohomish was rescued by helicopter from the Pacific Crest Trail near Chikamin Peak, 25 miles northwest of Cle Elum.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Kittitas County Deputies received a call that a female hiker, 58 year old Cathy Clark from Snohomish, was hiking from Snoqualmie Pass to Stevens Pass when she fell on the trail and suffered a broken ankle. The incident happened about 25 miles northwest of Cle Elum. Clark's hiking companions were able to call for help and stabilize her injury. After deputies acquired the GPS coordinates for their location, a helicopter from NAS Whidbey was requested. She was hoisted from the scene and transported to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment.