City council action backs construction of affordable housing

YAKIMA, WA - Four new single-family residential units are planned for the city of Yakima after the City Council unanimously approved contracts on Tuesday, July 18th with Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity.

The City will provide up to $165,000 in federal HOME Investment Partnership Program ("HOME") funds for land acquisition and construction of the units. The funds are set aside specifically to provide affordable housing for city residents with low-to-moderate incomes.

“The City of Yakima, in granting available HOME funds to Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity, allows for continued decent, safe, affordable housing to be provided in our community for low-to-moderate income residents,” Community Development Director Joan Davenport said.

The residential units will be built at 505 East R Street, 509 East R Street, 511 East R Street, and 608 South Naches Avenue.

Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity has previously constructed several low-to-moderate income housing units in Yakima.

Click on the following link for more information about programs offered through the City of Yakima’s Community Development Department – http://bit.ly/2vkFleZ