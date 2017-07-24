Grandview officers searching for suspects in shots fired incident

GRANDVIEW, WA - On Sunday, July 23, at 11:37 p.m., Grandview officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Birch Street on a shots fired call. The caller reported that her house had been struck by gunfire.

While speaking to someone living at the house, the officer on scene learned that a female sleeping at a neighboring residence had been struck by a bullet. The bullet traveled through the wall and struck the female in the leg, however the bullet did not penetrate the victim's leg.

Early on in the investigation, officers gathered that the suspects arrived on foot, shot at the residence and then fled on foot.

Officers attempted to track the suspects utilizing a K-9 officer, but the suspects were not found.

It was found, however, that nearly two dozen rounds were fired during the incident and it is believed there were at least two shooters.

The victim was treated and released at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the Grandview Police Department at (509) 822-2000.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. This is an active investigation.