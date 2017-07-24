College Place Farmer's Market to begin July 27

COLLEGE PLACE, WA – The College Place Farmer’s & Artisan Market is to begin operations on Thursday, July 27th at 4 p.m.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. on July 27th in front of City Hall.

The Market will operate on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from July 27th to October 26th, and consists of various food, produce, art, berries, baked goods, and coffee vendors. It will take place in the parking lot of City Hall at 625 S. College Avenue.

Vendors can still sign up to vend for the season for $70 or can show up the day of the event and vend for $20 for one day.

For more information on this project, you can visit visit www.cpwa.us.