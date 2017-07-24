CBC names finalists for College President

PASCO, WA - Three finalists will be interviewed in the month of August for the position of President of Columbia Basin College. The position became open when Rich Cummins resigned as president of the college in March after 27 years at CBC; the last nine years as president. Former CBC President, Lee Thornton, is serving as Interim President during the presidential search process.

The finalists include:

Dr. Barbara Hanson

Dr. Hanson most recently has served as Chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe, Louisiana. Other recent positions include Vice President for Learning-Central Campus at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas; and Vice President for Instruction at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Dr. Rebecca Williamson

Dr. Williamson currently serves as Interim Vice President of Instruction at Green River Community College in Auburn, Washington. Other recent positions include Vice President of Instruction at Community Colleges of Spokane; and Dean of Instruction at Green River Community College.

Dr. Rebekah Woods

Dr. Woods is currently Provost at Jackson College in Jackson, Michigan. Other recent positions include executive Dean of Instruction, Dean of Instruction of Arts and Sciences, and Special Assistant to the President; all at Jackson College. She also was Dean for Student and Academic Support and Strategic Enrollment Management at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Michigan.