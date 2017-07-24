Pasco Police investigating after two men are stabbed

PASCO, WA - Right now, Pasco Police are investigating a stabbing that happened this afternoon.

Police are saying they have a possible suspect in the stabbing, which sent two people to the hospital.

Pasco Police received a phone call from a man on the 500 block of S. Sycamore Avenue saying that he'd been stabbed. When officers got to the scene, they found two stabbing victims in serious condition.

"At this point we're gonna secure the house, get a warrant to search the house," said Sargeant Brad Gregory with PPD. "We've cleared the house; there's no one else inside. Investigation follows."

Sgt. Gregory also said that before searching for the potential suspect, the key would be to sit down and talk to the two victims, and try to figure out what happened.