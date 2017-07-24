Pasco Police investigating two Saturday night car fires

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for the suspect in what they believe were two cases of arson that happened on Saturday night.

PPD and Pasco Fire were called to the 700 block of West Shoshone Avenue after reports of two fires around 11:30 p.m.

Both cars belonged to Catalina Garcia and her daughter. We spoke with them, and they told us that after the incident, they're concerned for the entire neighborhood.

"We were in shock...because it wasn't just one car. It was two cars...and...it's rare because in this area, normally, nothing bad happens," said Garcia. "We have good neighbors. We have good communication."

Garcia's daughter told us that she parked on the street and went inside around 11 p.m. It was not even half an hour afterwards that the fires began.

If you know anything, you're encouraged to call Pasco Police at 545-3510.