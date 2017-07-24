Pasco Police locate stolen car, detain 3 suspects after standoff

PASCO, WA - Earlier this morning, Pasco Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco. One bullet went through a window, narrowly missing a woman on a bed.

Later in the day, officers found a car at a residence similar to that described of a car leaving the scene this morning. Backup was called in. The car was determined to be stolen, but it is still unsure if the car is the same one from this morning's shooting.

Three people were detained from inside of the house. Officers were tipped off about the car by someone who said the car had pulled into the driveway of the house, but they knew that the owner of the house was in jail, so it was suspicious. When officers ran the plates, they found that the car was stolen.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops.