Pasco standoff suspects in court

PASCO, WA - Two people in the home surrounded by Pasco Police on Road 34 are in custody and had their first court appearances today.

A car parked at the home was registered as stolen, and investigators are trying to piece together whether it was involved in a shooting yesterday at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco.

As of right now, both Jorge Ballesteros and Frank Humphries are only facing potential charges since Franklin County hasn't charged them with any crimes yet.

But they both made initial court appearances today where their potential charges were announced.

Both men could face one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and Ballesteros could face a second degree unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant says a third suspect was released and is being screened out of custody.

Pasco Police say the stolen vehicle matches the description of the car used during a shooting at the Tahitian Inn earlier in the day.

One neighbor says the house has an occasional police officer at it, but nothing like the presence seen yesterday.

"Something strange, I usually tell them about it, just like a normal neighbor, kind of watch over the whole neighborhood that way, but I didn't see anything really out of place," said neighbor Scott Munden. "They just seemed to have a lot of company, that was all."

Since they're both on a 72-hour hold, charges need to be filed on Ballesteros and Humphries by Thursday at 4:00 p.m....otherwise they have to be let go. Prosecutor Sant says even though potential charges have been announced, those can change depending on what they find during the investigation, which is still ongoing.

PASCO, WA - Earlier this morning, Pasco Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco. One bullet went through a window, narrowly missing a woman on a bed.

Later in the day, officers found a car at a residence similar to that described of a car leaving the scene this morning. Backup was called in. The car was determined to be stolen, but it is still unsure if the car is the same one from this morning's shooting.

Three people were detained from inside of the house. Officers were tipped off about the car by someone who said the car had pulled into the driveway of the house, but they knew that the owner of the house was in jail, so it was suspicious. When officers ran the plates, they found that the car was stolen.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops.