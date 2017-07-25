16-year-old stabs father after argument

HERMISTON, OR - A 16-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his dad after a fight.

Deputies say they found 52-year-old Brian Bush with a stab wound to his side at home on the 3100 Block of Cecil Street in Hermiston just before 4:30 Monday afternoon. Officers say Bush got into an argument which became physical. Medics took him to Good Shepherd Hospital shortly after, he's since been treated and released.

Bush's son is now facing second degree assault charges.