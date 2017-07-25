Yakima Police looking for hit and run victim

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, Yakima Police are asking for your help finding a victim involved in a hit and run.

Officers say the woman driving a white or gold four door SUV was rear ended around 10:30 Monday morning on East Walnut Street and South First Street. The two allegedly got out of their cars, talked, then started pulling over in front of Firestone Tire. That's when the victim drove off.

If you saw anything or know where that driver could be, call YPD Detectives at (509)249-6834.