Ellensburg Police find card skimmer on gas pump

ELLENSBURG, WA - Ellensburg Police are warning you to keep an eye on your bank accounts after finding a credit card skimmer on a gas pump. The gas station officers found it was on the 1700 Block of Canyon Road.

Officers have removed the skimmers, but they don't know how many credit cards may have been compromised.

Police have put security tape on the sides of the pumps to make sure on one gets unauthorized access to the pump. Before you use any gas pump be sure to make sure the tape is intact. If you don't see it or it appears damaged, let the attendant know and use a different pump.