Cougar kills dog near Ronald

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Last night at around 8:00 p.m. a cougar attacked and killed dog on a walking trail near Ronald.

Shannon Cernick from Ronald, was walking her dog when they encountered a cougar along the trail. The dog was not on a leash and the animals started fighting so Cernick went for help. When she returned they were still fighting. A neighbor's friend, Edward Bent, shot at the cougar and it ran off. There was no sign that the cougar was struck. Fish and Wildlife officials responded but were unable to locate the animal. The dog died from its injuries.

People should use caution when walking and hiking in this county as cougar and bear sightings are not unusual.