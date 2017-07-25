Community invited to Grandview 2nd Annual Alumni Boys Basketball Alumni Game

GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview Boys Basketball Booster and the Grandview High School Boys Basketball Coaching Staff invites the community to enjoy an evening of Greyhound Basketball.

Greyhound athletes from the Grandview High School Class of 2000 and 2007 will compete against the Grandview High School Boys Basketball Team on Saturday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Grandview High School.

Admission is $2 per person. All proceeds raised will benefit the Grandview High School Boys Basketball Booster.