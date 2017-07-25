Community invited to Grandview 2nd Annual Alumni Boys Basketball Alumni GamePosted: Updated:
Yakima man attempts to burn wasp nest, starts fire that destroys property
Fire and insurance investigators conclude this fire was caused by the tenant who was cleaning up the yard, and in doing so, he found a large wasp nest and attempted to burn it in place.More >>
Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field to host Air Force military exercise
The Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field will host a nearly two-week military exercise that will begin on Monday, July 31st.More >>
Community invited to Grandview 2nd Annual Alumni Boys Basketball Alumni Game
The Grandview Boys Basketball Booster and the Grandview High School Boys Basketball Coaching Staff invites the community to enjoy an evening of Greyhound Basketball.More >>
Cougar kills dog near Ronald
Last night at around 8:00 p.m. a cougar attacked and killed dog on a walking trail near Ronald.More >>
Ellensburg Police find card skimmer on gas pump
Ellensburg Police are warning you to keep an eye on your bank accounts after finding a credit card skimmer on a gas pump.More >>
Yakima Police looking for hit and run victim
Right now, Yakima Police are asking for your help finding a victim involved in a hit and run.More >>
Sheep Fire in Selah now 75% contained
Firefighters are hoping to have The Sheep Fire in Selah fully contained by Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Small food producers asked to comply with new food safety rules
Starting in September, small food producers will need to comply to new federal food safety rules as part of FSMA, the Food Safety Modernization Act.More >>
Grandview officers searching for suspects in shots fired incident
On Sunday, July 23, at 11:37 p.m., Grandview officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Birch Street on a shots fired call.More >>
City council action backs construction of affordable housing
Four new single-family residential units are planned for the city of Yakima after the City Council unanimously approved contracts on Tuesday, July 18th with Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity.More >>
