CBC's new Food Truck Academy allows students to train under accomplished entrepreneurs

PASCO, WA - This morning, reporter Crystal Garcia spoke with Marilou Shea, the instructor for the Vendor Mentor program, a program starting in August at Columbia Basin College. Shea is looking for food truck owners who are interested in mentoring students. You can watch the interview above.

Anyone looking to register for the program can email mfreytag@columbiabasin.edu or call 509-542-4804.

