Health Department reviews anti-pot message aimed at Latinos
The Washington Department of Health is apologizing after some people were offended by anti-marijuana messaging aimed at Latino youth in the Yakima area.More >>
WSP encouraging safe travel for Watershed concert goers
The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Watershed concert goers to be safe while having fun this weekend.More >>
Grandview officers investigating overnight shooting
On 7-25-17 at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard in the area of the 1200 block of Rainier Street.More >>
Yakima man attempts to burn wasp nest, starts fire that destroys property
Fire and insurance investigators conclude this fire was caused by the tenant who was cleaning up the yard, and in doing so, he found a large wasp nest and attempted to burn it in place.More >>
Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field to host Air Force military exercise
The Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field will host a nearly two-week military exercise that will begin on Monday, July 31st.More >>
Community invited to Grandview 2nd Annual Alumni Boys Basketball Alumni Game
The Grandview Boys Basketball Booster and the Grandview High School Boys Basketball Coaching Staff invites the community to enjoy an evening of Greyhound Basketball.More >>
Cougar kills dog near Ronald
Last night at around 8:00 p.m. a cougar attacked and killed dog on a walking trail near Ronald.More >>
Ellensburg Police find card skimmer on gas pump
Ellensburg Police are warning you to keep an eye on your bank accounts after finding a credit card skimmer on a gas pump.More >>
Yakima Police looking for hit and run victim
Right now, Yakima Police are asking for your help finding a victim involved in a hit and run.More >>
Sheep Fire in Selah now 75% contained
Firefighters are hoping to have The Sheep Fire in Selah fully contained by Tuesday afternoon.More >>
