Grandview officers investigating overnight shooting

GRANDVIEW, WA - On 7-25-17 at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard in the area of the 1200 block of Rainier Street. Officers were unable to determine the source or area the shots came from.

At 6:39 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block called in to report that her house had been shot sometime during the night. Officers were able to locate multiple strikes on the reporting party's home.

After further investigation, it was determined that the victim's home was not targeted and the suspects were likely targeting a pedestrian that had been walking in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandview Police Department at (509) 882-2000.