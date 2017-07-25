WSP encouraging safe travel for Watershed concert goers

GEORGE, WA – The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Watershed concert goers to be safe while having fun this weekend. WSP will be allocating additional resources along the I-90 corridor to focus on the large influx of traffic expected over the weekend. Troopers will be focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers in an effort to prevent any serious injury or fatality collisions. Do your part and arrange for a sober ride prior to arriving at the venue.

Washington law now prohibits the hand held use of any electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. Phones must be mounted or stored for safe vehicle operation. Distracted driving is the leading cause of traffic fatalities among teen drivers and is quickly becoming a leading cause of all fatality collisions.

Troopers will also be focusing on unrestrained occupants. Seat belts save lives. Drivers are reminded that all seats are required to be occupied prior to allowing any passengers to ride in the bed of their trucks. Allowing passengers to ride in the bed of trucks is an unsafe practice and highly discouraged. It is illegal to allow anyone under 16 to ride in the bed of a truck.

Motorists should expect lengthy delays along I-90 near Vantage and over Snoqualmie Pass Friday through Sunday. Plan your trip accordingly. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees all weekend. Keep ample water in your vehicle in case of delays. Ensure your vehicle is in proper working condition, with appropriate coolant levels and good tires for the Eastern WA heat.

911 should be used to report immediate safety hazards such as possible DUI’s, aggressively driven vehicles or collisions, but is not an acceptable way to check road conditions and delays. Motorists should check Washington State Department of Transportation’s website prior to leaving (www.wsdot.wa.gov) or 511 from a hands-free Bluetooth device for current travel conditions and delays.