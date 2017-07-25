WSP encouraging safe travel for Watershed concert goersPosted: Updated:
Fire dangers demonstration
WSP encouraging safe travel for Watershed concert goers
The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Watershed concert goers to be safe while having fun this weekend.More >>
Second victim identified in fatal mobile home fire
The Asotin County Coroner has now identified and notified the next of kin of the second victim of this tragedy.More >>
16-year-old stabs father after argument
A 16-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his dad after a fight.More >>
Pasco Police locate stolen car, detain 3 suspects after standoff
Earlier this morning, Pasco Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco.More >>
Graffiti artist makes a positive impact on the community
In the month of June, the Kennewick Police Department joined the Benton County Sheriff's Office to resolve a dozen cases of graffiti in Finley.More >>
Pasco Police investigating two Saturday night car fires
Pasco Police are looking for the suspect in what they believe were two cases of arson that happened on Saturday night.More >>
Walla Walla General Hospital closes its doors
The day has come and Walla Walla General Hospital has closed its doors, with patients being transferred to other hospitals and employees looking for work.More >>
Pasco Police investigating after two men are stabbed
Right now, Pasco Police are investigating a stabbing that happened this afternoon.More >>
College Place Farmer's Market to begin July 27
The College Place Farmer’s & Artisan Market is to begin operations on Thursday, July 27th at 4 p.m.More >>
