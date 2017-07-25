Hydroplanes in the NBC Right Now parking lot! - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hydroplanes in the NBC Right Now parking lot!

Posted: Updated:

Watch the clips above to check out our various guests we spoke with - as well as some hydroplanes - leading up to the Hapo Columbia Cup & Over The River Air Show!

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures