Senate votes to debate healthcare

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate passed a vote today to begin discussing repealing the Affordable Care Act, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote to move forward.

Two Republican Senators voted no, but there were three that were pinpointed as possible swing votes, and all three of them decided to vote with their Republican colleagues.

Senators Rob Portman of Ohio, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia all recently said they have doubts about repealing the Affordable Care Act, but decided against blocking the motion to move forward to floor debate.

John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, flew from Arizona to D.C. to take part in the vote, which actually turned out to be crucial to the vote passing since it ended in a 50-50 tie with Vice President Pence breaking the deadlock.

So what's next?

The Senate now has to debate healthcare for 20 hours on the Senate floor as different proposals are brought up, including a potential full ACA repeal and the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

Again, today's vote in itself doesn't affect the ACA, but its the first step for the Senate to begin discussions toward overhauling the ACA.