State regulators deny Ride the Ducks’ request to reinstate “Stretch-Duck” vehicles

OLYMPIA, WA – Today the Utilities and Transportation Commission denied a request from Ride the Ducks of Seattle, LLC, to allow its “Stretch Duck” vehicles, the type involved in the 2015 fatal Aurora Bridge collision, to return to service.

On July 12, RTDS petitioned the commission to allow the use of “Stretch Duck” vehicles, claiming the manufacturer issued a recall for the front axles to comply with the directive by the National Transportation Safety Board. RTDS stated in the petition that it intends to replace the axles when it receives the compliant equipment.

The commission will continue the suspension of the World War II and 1950’s-vintage “Stretch Duck” vehicles until the company demonstrates, and the commission determines, that these safety upgrades have been completed and the vehicles pose no immediate danger to public safety.

The commission’s order stated that the company did not sufficiently demonstrate the vehicles are safe and agreed with the recommendations of UTC staff and the Public Counsel Unit of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office that promises of future actions do not ensure that the vehicles are currently safe to operate.

In November 2016, the NTSB determined that the probable cause of the Aurora Bridge crash was the mechanical failure, due to improper manufacturing by Ride the Ducks International and inadequate maintenance by Ride the Ducks of Seattle, of the left front axle housing of the stretch amphibious passenger vehicle, which resulted in loss of vehicle control.

On Sept. 24, 2015, a RTSD “Stretch Duck” vehicle collided with a charter bus on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge, resulting in the deaths of five people and serious injuries to many others. The commission subsequently suspended the company’s operating permit pending a full inspection of the company’s vehicle fleet, drivers, and operations.

In December 2015, after the UTC staff inspection, the commission granted RTDS limited operating authority under a safety compliance plan, but excluded the “Stretch Ducks” from service until further review.