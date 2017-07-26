CRIME STOPPERS: Jolene Ray Gorsuch

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Jolene Ray Gorsuch, a.k.a. "Jojo".

Gorsuch also goes by the names Jolene Mitchell, Ray Mitchell, and Kelly Warren.

Gorsuch's last known residence city is Pasco, and before that, Benton City.

Gorsuch is 35 years old (DOB: 1-18-1982), white, 5'9", 160 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of a star with a skull on the left side of her neck, and additional tattoos on her arms and legs.

Gorsuch is charged with Escape from Community Custody and Failure to Appear for Pre Trial.

Her original charges include Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle.

You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can report this information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=411, or call 800-222-8477. Details about rewards and other wanted persons is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.