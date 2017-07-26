WSP to conduct Water Follies emphasis patrols

KENNEWICK, WA - Washington State Patrol troopers will be conducting traffic safety emphasis patrols throughout Water Follies weekend from July 28 through July 30, 2017. The emphasis patrols will focus on speeding, DUI, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seat belt enforcement.

Their primary goal is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions. WSP want this Water Follies weekend to be a safe and enjoyable event for everyone in the Tri-Cities, and are asking people to not drink and drive, arrange for a designated driver, always wear their seat belts, and to drive at safe and legal speeds.

Troopers from Kennewick, Walla Walla, Grandview, and Yakima will be working in the Tri-Cities during Water Follies weekend. Additional troopers are necessary due to the influx of thousands of spectators during the weekend and the congestion issues that generally surround the area of Columbia Park.

The Washington State Patrol will be utilizing aircraft and unmarked patrol cars to conduct emphasis patrols on Interstate 82, State Route 240, and State Route 395 throughout the weekend. Additional emphasis patrols will be conducted throughout the weekend event to prevent collisions and promote a safe driving environment for all.