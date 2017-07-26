CRIME STOPPERS: Antonio Faustino Deleon

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Antonio Faustino Deleon.

Deleon's last known residence city is Kennewick. He is 30 years old (DOB: 04-08-87), white, 5'5", 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Deleon has two felony warrants: Benton Co. Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear. Original Charge: Possession Meth; Dept. of Corrections Felony Warrant. Original Charge: Possession Controlled Substance.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.