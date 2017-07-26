Sunnyside Community Hospital, a Regional Health Affiliate, recognized on ‘Most Wired’ list

SUNNYSIDE, WA – For the tenth year, Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics, a Regional Health affiliate, has been recognized on Hospitals & Health Networks’ “Most Wired Hospitals and Health Systems” list, as a Most Wired hospital. The list recognizes hospitals and healthcare systems that rely on increased clinical capabilities, telehealth and mobile technology.

Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics earned recognition participating in the 19th annual “Most Wired” survey, which measures the level of IT adoption in hospitals and health systems. The survey identifies progress in adoption, implementation, and use of information technology in four areas: infrastructure, business and administrative management, clinical quality and safety (hospital inpatient/outpatient), and clinical integration (ambulatory/physician/community). Health Forum, an American Hospital Association is responsible for analyzing and distributing the survey data, and for developing benchmarks that are becoming the industry standard for measuring IT adoption for operational, financial and clinical performance.

With today’s shift to Electronic Health Records (EHRs), it is increasingly important that hospitals and health systems store and utilize information effectively. Efficient health information technology (health IT) systems increase patient safety by reducing errors like unnecessary tests and prescribing errors. They increase speed and safety in delivery of care by allowing providers instant access to comprehensive records.

John Andersen, Director of IT at Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics says, “Health Care’s Most Wired award was designed to highlight U.S. hospitals who have shown a commitment to advanced IT adoption and improvements in operational, financial, and clinical systems. We are honored to have made the list. There is always more to accomplish and our upcoming focus is on deep integration of our entire patient care continuum, improved patient access, security, and mobility.”

Mark Lauteren, Chief Information Officer says, “Regional Health is proud to learn that Sunnyside Community Hospital has again won the Most Wired award. John Andersen and the team at Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics have done a great job. As Regional Health expands, we hope to continue to provide the highest quality, most cost-effective Information Services to our system.”

The pending acquisition of Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center and Toppenish Community Hospital will allow for even greater quality of care to the people and families of the region, as these healthcare organizations will integrate to form a system, sharing resources and networks.