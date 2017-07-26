A new website is taking Water Follies to the next level

TRI-CITIES, WA - This year's brand new website for the Water Follies is sure creating lots of buzz.

I-3 Global is the company behind its new design that is gaining lots of attention.

"We've seen some significant success there in terms of increased traffic through social media to the website so it's really reaching more people than ever before," said Patrick Dessert, Vice President of I-3 Global.

Dessert also said that this year they wanted to focus on getting some of the unknown aspects of the boat races out to the public. For example, their new infographic allows people to become familiar with all the different parts of the boat.

But their sleek new website is catching more than the eyes of people here in the Tri-Cites. Dessert said they were contacted by someone from Detroit who said they were doing an really great job and that they hope other hydro races get the same kind of exposure.

Another new feature of the website is the ability for you to download the Water Follies brochure so you can go paperless all weekend long.

To learn more, you can visit the website at www.waterfollies.com.