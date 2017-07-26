Suit could help stroke patients - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Suit could help stroke patients

UNITED STATES - An experimental exo-suit is helping some stroke patients walk with confidence again. The suit, developed by Harvard scientists, is lightweight and could be worn discreetly under clothes. 

Researchers tried out the suit on nine stroke survivors. It helped them walk with less difficulty and improved their strides.

Other robotic suits already in use can also assist stroke rehabilitation, but most are heavier and much more bulky.

