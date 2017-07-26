Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteers

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you're looking for something to do this summer, Meals On Wheels is in need of approximately 10 volunteers to help with delivery and kitchen needs.

For more than 40 years, the program offers meals to elderly people who can't purchase or prepare their own food. Much of the work that is done behind the program wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

"Our volunteers are what we are all about," said Volunteer Coordinator, Penni Richter. "We cannot function without volunteers...we rely on a very limited employee base and most of our volunteers do a lot of the work for us."

For those interested in volunteering, you can stop by the Meals On Wheels office off of Columbia Center Boulevard and pick up an application, or call (509) 735-1911 for more information.