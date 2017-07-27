Police looking for suspect who led them on a chase twice in one week

UNION GAP, WA - Police in Union Gap and Yakima are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase twice in the last week.

Officers say they tried to stop him when he was going at least 80 miles per hour early Thursday morning. Union Gap Police started chasing him and he started driving into Yakima. Police tell NBC Right Now this is the same suspect they tried to stop for a traffic violation Tuesday.

The suspect was driving a white, 2004 Geo Storm with black wheels and tinted windows.

If you see the car, you should call police immediately.