Three men arrested after hiding from police

PASCO, WA - Three suspects with violent criminal histories are in police custody after hiding from police early Thursday morning.

Officers got a tip that two wanted people were hiding inside an apartment on the 400 Block of North 4th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and SWAT helped Pasco Police try to get the men to come outside. When they finally went inside, they didn't find anyone.

Police checked the the attack and a nearby apartment. Eventually, they found the three hiding on a bed inside a neighboring apartment. They say two of the men had warrants for their arrest, and another had a court order to stay away from the apartment. One of them had meth on them as well.

Police arrested 28-year-old Victor Gonzalez of Pasco for outstanding warrants, 21-year-old Jamie Miranda of Pasco for outstanding warrants and an investigative hold for possession of meth, and 28-year-old Samuel Adam Miller for a misdemeanor court violation.