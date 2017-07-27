Car fire sends man to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still investigating after a car fire sent a man to the hospital. It went up in flames on West 27th Avenue and Olympia Street Wednesday.

Firefighters tell us the man in his 80's was driving to the Tri-Cities from Oregon in a Dodge sedan when it started smoking. They don't know what started it, but had a hard time getting it out because he had a full tank of gas.

One witness tells us, the man was driving and didn't seem to know his car was on fire. Jesse Daniels says, "He was all the way up there and you could see the smoke trail come along with him so he quite a ways up there burning."

Medics took him to Trios Health for burns and smoke inhalation. No word on his condition.