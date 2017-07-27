Demolition of former Plutonium Finishing Plant processing building now underwayPosted: Updated:
"Dust explosion" at Stanfield dog food plant starts fire, injures one person
The Stanfield Fire District was called to a fire at the dog food plant at 10:00 p.m. last night.More >>
Demolition of former Plutonium Finishing Plant processing building now underway
Demolition is now underway on the facility that once produced two-thirds of the nation’s Cold War-era plutonium.More >>
Car fire sends man to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation
Kennewick Police are still investigating after a car fire sent a man to the hospital.More >>
Three men arrested after hiding from police
Three suspects with violent criminal histories are in police custody after hiding from police early Thursday morning.More >>
Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteers
If you're looking for something to do this summer, Meals On Wheels is in need of approximately 10 volunteers to help with delivery and kitchen needs.More >>
Beloved Hermiston mayor passes away, but will be honored
Former Hermiston Mayor Frank Harkenrider - known as Mr. Hermiston around the community - passed away at 90 years old on Monday night, leaving behind more than 50 years of his legacy.More >>
Hermiston pastor opening restaurant to provide jobs for those in need
A local ministry in Hermiston is opening up a restaurant to create job opportunities.More >>
A new website is taking Water Follies to the next level
This year's brand new website for the Water Follies is sure creating lots of buzz.More >>
One of two brothers charged with attacking principal deemed unfit to stand trial
18-year-old Jaymond Oakhurst, one of two brothers charged with assault on their principal, has been deemed unfit to stand trial.More >>
