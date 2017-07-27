"Dust explosion" at Stanfield dog food plant starts fire, injures one person

STANFIELD, OR - The Stanfield Fire District was called to a fire at the dog food plant at 10:00 p.m. last night. The Stanfield City Manager says the company told him it was a "dust explosion."

Fire crews had put the fire out by midnight. One person suffered first and second degree burns and was treated and released.

Reporter Rex Carlin reached out to the company, but is still waiting on a call back from their marketing person.