Four juveniles charged with malicious mischief and trespassing

KENNEWICK, WA - On 06/23/17, over a dozen locations were tagged with graffiti in the Finley area. Among the victims were Frontier Communications, BNSF, Charter Communications, Benton County Roads Department, Waste Management and at least four private citizens. Within a week there were approximately thirty more locations where similar graffiti was discovered.

With the assistance of the victims and the Graffiti Abatement Program, the Benton County Gang Team was able to cover up most of the graffiti. Estimated accumulated damages and clean-up labor exceeded one thousand dollars.

Over the following weeks, similar graffiti appeared in several locations around eastern Kennewick and Finley. The investigation led to identifying four juvenile male suspects. Three of those suspects are also suspects in graffiti crimes within the city of Kennewick.

Each of the males have been charged with malicious mischief-graffiti and trespassing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the private citizens and businesses who reported these crimes, and helped clean them up. Their assistance greatly facilitated the apprehension of the parties responsible, and helped bring this case to closure.