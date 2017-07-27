Local non-profit hosting Seahawks tickets raffle to raise money for member training

YAKIMA, WA - One lucky person will get the chance to see the Seahawks on the road this season in New York City.

The Junior League of Yakima is selling raffle tickets to the October 22 game against the New York Giants.

The Junior League of Yakima has been a staple of the community for more than 80 years, and this Seahawks raffle will raise a lot of money for that organization.

The non-profit is made up entirely of women who are focused on giving back to the community. Members also get vital training for their professional careers.

Seahawks raffle tickets cost just $5. The winner will get two tickets to the October 22 game against the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium, and they'll also win a $2,000 gift card that could help with flights, hotels, or food.

The money raised from the raffle will go back into the Junior League to help young women here in town.

"Bring in trainers here to Yakima," said Amy Maib, vice president of communications for the Junior League of Yakima. "Send our members outside of Yakima to different training organizations, different opportunities that they have in different cities and states. That allows us to allow our members to learn how to be, whether it's anything from a CEO, CFO, a board member, or just a wonderful domestic engineer."

The Seahawks raffle winner will be announced Friday, September 15.

You can buy tickets at community events like the Yakima Farmer's Market and Downtown Summer Nights, or from Junior League members.

The Junior League is also posting about where they will sell tickets on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JuniorLeagueYakima/.