Behind the scenes: how SWX gets Water Follies coverage to you

KENNEWICK, WA - Thousands of feet of cable, dozens of crew members, and five cameras are just a few numbers showing what it takes for SWX to cover the Water Follies.

A big event like this does not come without challenges.

"We literally take up the whole park from end to end," said Executive Producer Matt Funk. "It's a large footprint."

One of the crew members happens to be his 17-year-old daughter, Bella Funk. She's been working with SWX for over a year now, but enjoys working with the crew even though she is the youngest out of all of them.

Bella has worked on the cameras, audio, and has also produced for SWX. And even though standing out in the heat all day can be tough, she said watching the boats makes it all worth it.

"I love watching them go by and being able to go and watch them later and to know that I kind of helped with that," she said.